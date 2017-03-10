Four people were shot, three fatally, including two teenage girls, in an apartment in suburban St. Charles Friday, police confirmed.

3 Killed, 1 Taken to Hospital After 'Domestic Related' Shooting in St. Charles Apartment

Four people were shot, three fatally, including two teenage girls, in an apartment in suburban St. Charles Friday, police confirmed.

St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired about 5:12 p.m. in the 400 block of South First Street. Witnesses heard gunshots and called police, authorities said, and a 911 call was also made from inside the residence where the shootings occurred.

A female victim was taken from the building and transported to Delnor Hospital, police said. Police did not say what her condition was.

The other three victims were dead inside the apartment, police said. Police were not able to make positive identifications on any of the victims.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shootings were a “domestic related incident” and police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Police were working to obtain a search warrant so evidence technicians can process the scene Friday evening.

“This is a very difficult scene for the first responders to work with,” Deputy police Chief David Kintz said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to family members who are left to deal with this tragic situation.”

No other information was immediately available.