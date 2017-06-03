17-year old Destiny Harden, left, and her 1-year old son Corey were reported missing by Chicago Police on Saturday.

Chicago Police are searching for a missing teenage girl and her 1-year old son on Saturday night.

17-year old Destiny Hardin and her 1-year old son Corey were reported missing by Chicago Police on Saturday evening. They were last seen on Friday afternoon in the 8800 block of South Yale in the West Chatham neighborhood, according to police.

Destiny Hardin is described as 5-foot-6 and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information relating to Destiny and Corey Hardin’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Chicago Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274, or to dial 911.