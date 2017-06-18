A red ribbon is displayed on the North Portico of the White House to recognize World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, 2015 in Washington, D.C. World AIDS Day has been observed on December 1, since 1988, and is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection, and to mourn those who have died from the disease.

Scott Schoettes, Counsel and HIV Project Director at Lambda Legal, explained in a Newsweek op-ed Friday that he and five colleagues decided to leave their posts on the council in protest of the Trump administration, which they allege "has no strategy to address the on-going HIV/AIDS epidemic."

Schoettes, who is openly HIV positive, added that the White House is also pushing legislation that would harm people with HIV and “reverse gains made in the fight against the disease.”

Lucy Bradley-Springer, Gina Brown, Ulysses W. Burley III, Michelle Ogle and Grissel Granados are the five other members who resigned.

The White House and the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

