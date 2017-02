Al Roker took a moment Thursday morning to address Tamron Hall's departure from "Today."

"We cannot wait to see what her next chapter is," Roker said.

Hall co-hosted the 9 a.m. hour of the four-hour morning show with Roker. NBC said in a statement that it was disappointed Hall had decided to leave at the expiration of her contract this month and had tried to keep her. Megyn Kelly is expected to fill the 9 a.m. slot of "Today."