Will the Chicago Area See a White Christmas? Probably Not

If you were hoping to be walking in a winter wonderland this Christmas, you might want to travel elsewhere.

The official start of winter this weekend certainly won't feel like it and the warming trend could have Christmas feeling more like spring.

Highs Friday will rise into the low-40s, continuing to warm through the weekend, reaching roughly 10 degrees above average for the season. Saturday will likely see temps rise into the mid-40s, growing even higher and into the upper-40s by Sunday, the first full day of winter.

As the holiday week kicks off Monday, temperatures could reach to near 50 degrees.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to stay unusually warm, according to early predictions, with highs as Friday forecast to be in the 40s.

The good news is, conditions appear to stay dry for most of the week. There is a slight chance for showers on Christmas Day, but with temps set to reach into the 40s, snow isn't expected.

