Why the Cold Temperatures Could Make Snowfall More Dangerous

Brutally cold temperatures combined with even minor snowfall this week in the Chicago area have weather experts warning about road conditions.

Several Chicago-area counties are under a winter weather advisory Monday ahead of another round of potentially accumulating snow, with roughly 1 to 3 inches expected.

The National Weather Service warns of hazardous travel conditions in counties under the advisory, particularly for the evening commute, as "cold temperatures will make road treatments less effective."

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, "pavement temperature directly influences the formation, development, and breaking of a bond between fallen or compacted precipitation and the road surface as well as the effectiveness of chemical treatments."

Brant Miller & Joey Miller

Another round of light to at times moderate snow is expected to spread across the region Monday afternoon and evening, forecast indicate, tapering off and then ending around midnight.

The latest round of winter weather comes as the Chicago area remains under a deep freeze, with afternoon highs on Monday between 10 to 16 degrees before plummeting.

Lows Monday night will be in the single digits below zero inland to the single digits above zero in northwest Indiana, but 5 to 10 mph winds will create wind readings between -5 and -15 degrees.

This stretch of cold weather is likely to continue for nearly two more weeks, with temperature highs not expected to be above 20 until Feb. 17, NBC Storm Team 5 forecasts show.

Tuesday looks to be partly sunny, breezy and quite cold again with highs between between 10 degrees in northwestern counties and 18 degrees in northwest Indiana but wind chills near zero and some lake effect snow showers in the Michiana snow belts.

The next chance or snow is on Wednesday, which will be mostly cloudy to overcast with light snow developing mainly in the afternoon and evening and favoring areas from I-88 south and east into northwest Indiana, with few inches of accumulation possible. It likely won't be as cold, with highs between 15 and 20 degrees but wind chills in the single digits.

Thursday has another chance of light lake effect snow showers in store as the cold continues, with highs between 15 to 20 degrees and wind chills in the single digits once again.

Another chance of light snow comes late Friday, which starts partly sunny and cold: highs in the low to mid teens, wind chills at or below zero.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday turn into yet another chance for light snow in the late afternoon and evening, while similar conditions on Sunday also bring a chance for a few lake effect snow showers on Valentine's Day.