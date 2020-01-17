Waves and Icy Conditions Shut Down Part of Lakefront Trail

Part of the pedestrian path on the Lakefront Trail along Lake Michigan was closed Friday due to weather, officials said.

The path was shut down from Fullerton Avenue to North Avenue, according to Chicago Parks District. Both trails from Oak Street to Ohio Street were closed due to waves and icy conditions.

Chicago Park District said crews will be salting the path and surrounding areas as needed.

A winter storm is expected to arrive in Chicago Friday afternoon and evening, bringing the potential for accumulating snow to the area along with ice, freezing rain and sleet.

Last weekend, high waves and strong winds caused major damage to lakefront paths and trails.