Track Snow Totals: Here's How Much Snow Has Fallen Across Chicago Area From Winter Storm

Parts of the Chicago area received several inches of heavy snow Wednesday morning, with more on the way as a new winter storm system moves in overnight.

After as much as 10 inches of snow dropped in some Chicago suburbs, winter storm warnings continue for several counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Use the map below to track how much snow fell in your area.

For some counties, particularly south and in northwest Indiana, however, the warnings will linger through Thursday as several additional inches of snow could still fall.

The worst of the two storms was expected Wednesday morning, as snowfall rates of more than an inch per hour were reported, but another round moves in Wednesday night and is expected to continue through Thursday, following a similar path to the first round.

Forecast models suggest that the snow will rev back up after midnight in Kankakee County and northwest Indiana, but the exact tracking on the secondary portion of the system is still unclear.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There is a possibility that the snow track could continue drifting to the southeast, meaning lower accumulations on the back half of the storm.

Two distinct areas will likely get snow with the second round of snow: cities and towns well south and east of Chicago and areas in the path of lake-effect snow coming off of Lake Michigan.

Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake, LaPorte, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana remain under a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Thursday.

For people not in these two locations, little, if any, additional snow is likely.