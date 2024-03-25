Timeline shows heavy rain, severe weather threat for Chicago area in coming hours

A massive storm system bringing snow to the Great Plains and severe thunderstorms to the southern United States will have a big impact on the upper Midwest Monday and into Tuesday.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, far-eastern Illinois and all of Indiana are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Tuesday, with gusty winds and heavy rain both possible for the area as the front approaches.

Here is a look at how the system will arrive, and the impacts it could potentially have.

Monday Afternoon:

After several days of below-average readings, the Chicago area will get a brief warmup on Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 60s across the area.

Those warm temperatures are being driven by ferocious winds out of the south, which are also poised to potentially cause issues as storms form late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Some gusts could exceed 30-to-35 miles per hour in the afternoon, according to forecast models.

What’s more, scattered rain showers are expected to pop up ahead of the front, paving the way for heavier rainfall later in the evening.

Monday Night:

The heaviest rain is expected to fall across the area Monday night, with more-widespread showers on the way and torrential downpours possible, especially in the far-western portions of the NBC Chicago viewing area.

Those showers could cause localized street and creek flooding, with more than an inch of rain possible on Monday night alone.

Wind gusts are also expected to keep intensifying, exceeding 40-to-45 miles per hour in some locations.

Tuesday Morning:

A brief respite is expected from the heaviest of the rain in the morning hours, though scattered showers are still possible out ahead of the front.

Winds will also continue to be an issue, especially on east-west roadways across the area, according to forecast models.

Tuesday Afternoon:

Right around the noon hour, or perhaps right before it, is when the severe weather threat kicks into gear with the approaching front.

According to the SPC, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois are all at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Tuesday, as are all five of the northwest Indiana counties that are in the NBC Chicago viewing area.

The main threats with the storms will be “fast-moving storms capable of damaging gusts,” with forecasters citing the preexisting gusty winds. “A tornado or two is also possible,” according to officials, but limited storm depth could impact that, according to the models.

Otherwise, heavy rain could still pose an issue for localized flooding, especially in areas along Interstate 55 according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Tuesday Evening:

Things will start to dry out, but temperatures will also start to drop, with low temperatures dipping back to near the freezing mark by late Tuesday night.

More than two inches of rain could potentially fall in the western counties of the NBC Chicago viewing area, with 1-to-2 inches of rain closer to the city before the system finally makes its way out.

The Rest of the Week:

Clear skies and cooler conditions are expected on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-40s across the area according to forecast models.

Temperatures will slowly start to climb heading toward the weekend, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies expected on both Thursday and Friday. Readings are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 50s by Friday, making for pleasant conditions.

The threat of rain returns to the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with chances for showers on both days.