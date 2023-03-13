Timeline: Chicago Area to See Temperature Rollercoaster, Snow at Beginning and End of Week

The official start of spring is just over a week away, but the Chicago area is going to see a taste of multiple seasons at different times this week, with above-average temperatures sandwiched between two weather systems that will potentially bring some snow to the region.

That snow will mostly diminish as the day moves along Monday, but lake-effect snow showers could continue to impact parts of northwest Indiana through Tuesday morning, according to forecast models.

After a midweek warmup, the Chicago area will see rain sweep through the region on Thursday and into Friday, but falling temperatures could bring snow back into the equation as the weekend nears.

Here’s what we know so far.

Monday –

Snow showers will continue to impact parts of the area during the afternoon hours, but should begin to subside as evening approaches, according to forecast models.

Thanks to winds out of the north, a column of lake-effect snow could continue to impact northwest Indiana, with 1-to-2 inches of accumulation possible during the overnight hours.

Tuesday –

Even as lake-effect snow subsides in Indiana, temperatures will likely remain on the chilly side, with lows in the mid-20s across much of the Chicago area.

High temperatures will still be below average, ranging from the mid-30s across areas north of Interstate 80 to around 40 degrees in parts of Kankakee County.

Wednesday –

High temperatures at this time in March generally rise into the mid-to-upper 40s, and that’s what the area will likely experience on Wednesday, with conditions remaining mostly dry.

The one thing to note is that cloud cover will start to increase in the afternoon as another weather system approaches the region.

Thursday –

That aforementioned system will arrive Thursday, bringing with it the chance for rain that will become widespread as the day moves along.

High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 50s across the area for the warmest readings of the week, but that taste of spring will likely be short-lived.

Friday –

Rain will stick around through Friday morning, and though highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s, those readings will fall during the day, and there is a possibility that at least some parts of the northern suburbs could see a bit of snow before the system departs.

Weekend –

More snow is expected to arrive on Saturday, and though accumulations likely won’t amount to much, temperatures will feel more wintry, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, according to extended forecast models.

Dry conditions are expected on Sunday, though temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the 30s at this point.

