Thunderstorms, severe weather threat emerge for Thursday in Chicago area

Some southern suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana could be at risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours, with damaging winds possible.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, parts of LaSalle and Kankakee counties are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon, with southern Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties also in that category.

Parts of Newton and Jasper counties are at a “slight” risk, according to the SPC.

The main threat with any severe storms that develop would come in the form of “damaging winds,” according to the National Weather Service, with gusts in excess of 40-to-50 miles per hour possible.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the late afternoon and into the evening, according to forecast models. While most of the Chicago area will only see isolated storms, all parts of the region could see heavy downpours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Areas south of Interstate 80 will see the greatest threat of storm development, with a chance of severe weather emerging as the evening moves along.

Once those storms start to move out of the area, cooler temperatures are expected Friday and into the weekend, with readings only reaching the 50s in most locations.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.