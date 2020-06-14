Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures in the Forecast for Sunday

The Chicago area will get the chance to bask in another gorgeous day Sunday, with sunny skies and slightly-below average temperatures on deck for the end of the weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, high temperatures will once again be on the cooler side, reaching into the upper-60s to mid-70s throughout the region. Highs along the lakefront will be slightly cooler, only rising into the mid-60s by the mid-afternoon hours.

The sunny and dry conditions are going to remain in place for several days, but things will slowly begin to warm up as the work week gets underway. Temperatures in the upper-70s and possibly into the lower-80s will be in the forecast for Monday, then will rise into the mid-to-upper 80s by Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to be even warmer, with highs rising back into the 90s. All the while, dry conditions will remain in place, with increasing humidity as the week goes on.

Thursday will see more of the same, but the threat of rain will finally return to the mix late Thursday night, with a chance for thunderstorms popping up in the forecast.