Storms to Bring Threat of Hail, Damaging Winds to Chicago Area Tuesday

After a warm and sunny Memorial Day, the Chicago area could be in for a stormy Tuesday evening, with the threat of damaging winds and hail possible as some storms could become strong to severe.

Showers and storms are set to develop mainly after 5 p.m., though some western portions of the area could see weather changes around 4 p.m.

The storms are expected to be scattered across the area as the system makes its way east through the evening hours.

Storms that do develop bring the potential for large hail, damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, and even a small chance for an isolated tornado.

The storms are expected to move out of the area by midnight, with the severe threat diminishing in the late evening hours. The greatest risk for severe conditions will likely take place between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Cooler air is slated to follow the storm system, bringing a drop in temperatures to the area for at least the next several days.

Temperatures will likely stay in the 70s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend, with another chance for storms in the forecast Sunday.

