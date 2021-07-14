Storms Possible Wednesday, Bringing Threat of Damaging Winds, Large Hail

Storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours could hit parts of the Chicago area Wednesday and into Thursday.

Despite a pleasant start to the day, two rounds of potentially severe storms are possible in parts of the area in the hours ahead. Much of the Chicago area, particularly northern and some western counties, are under a slight risk for severe storms. Southern regions are under the lesser marginal risk category.

The first round of showers and isolated strong storms are possible in far northern counties in the late afternoon and evening Wednesday.

Any thunderstorms that do develop during that time could be capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail and very heavy downpours.

After a brief lull, a second wave is expected to move in overnight, after midnight, particularly in areas north of Interstate 88, with the largest threat being torrential downpours and flash flooding.

Thursday will see yet another chance for rain and storms in the afternoon and evening hours as well. Some of these storms could also become strong to severe.

Friday will also see a chance for scattered showers and isolated storms in the morning before things look to dry up for the weekend.