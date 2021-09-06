Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Pleasant Conditions Monday, With Severe Threat Looming Tuesday

Residents in the Chicago area will be able to enjoy another day of pleasant weather on Labor Day, with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine, but big changes are in the forecast for Tuesday, with the threat of severe weather creeping back into the picture.

Before those storms move into the area, residents can expect a sunny Labor Day holiday, with high temperatures rising into the upper-70s to low-80s, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler along the lake, with highs hitting the low-to-mid 70s for those seeking one last day at the beach before the unofficial end of summer.

In the overnight hours, winds will shift out of the southwest, bringing in warmer, more humid air. Those winds will start to ramp up in intensity throughout the day Tuesday, potentially hitting gusts of 30-to-40 miles per hour in some locations, according to forecast models.

High temperatures will be on the upswing as well, rising into the mid-to-upper 80s by the early afternoon.

Right around the start of afternoon rush hour, showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up in Illinois and northwest Indiana. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong-to-severe in nature, as the Storm Prediction Center puts Illinois in the “marginal” risk category for severe weather.

Those storms will move out of the area quickly, ending Tuesday night, and behind that front will come cooler temperatures, and calmer conditions, for the remainder of the work week.