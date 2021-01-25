Snow, Icy Conditions Expected to Continue Overnight as Winter Storm Hits Chicago Area

The first major winter storm of the season is expected to continue hitting the Chicago area through the overnight hours, dumping more snow and causing hazardous travel conditions due to icy and windy conditions.

According to current forecast models, snow is expected to continue through most of northern Illinois throughout the overnight hours. A winter storm warning is in effect for the impacted area, and will likely remain in effect through most of the day on Tuesday, as winds off of Lake Michigan could potentially fuel locally higher snowfall totals in Lake and Cook counties.

Between 8-to-10 inches of snow could fall in those two areas, with slightly lower snowfall totals expected in Chicago before the system finally moves out of the area Tuesday evening.

In areas further from the city, snow and windy conditions could pose significant issues for motorists overnight and into the morning hours. The wind could cause ice to form on bridges and overpasses, so motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling.

Plow crews were hard at work and residents stocked up with supplies Monday in preparation for what could be the biggest winter storm of the season.

In Kankakee County and in surrounding areas, some mixed precipitation is possible, which could dump up to one-tenth of an inch of ice on the county.

