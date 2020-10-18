Chicago Forecast

Scattered Showers, Occasional Snowflake Possible as Cold Front Moves In

The Chicago area is going to see a much more active weather pattern in the coming days, with scattered showers and even a snowflake or two possible in some locations on Sunday afternoon.

Those showers will move into the region as a cold front begins to push its way through in the early afternoon hours. That front will cause winds to shift, blowing in from the north and northwest and causing temperatures to begin a steady decline from their highs in the mid-50s.

As the temperature drops, the north and northwest suburbs of the city could see an occasional snowflake Sunday, but no accumulation is expected.

The scattered showers will stick around the area for most of the day Sunday, but that will only be the beginning in terms of wet weather this week. According to forecast models, there could be a chance for rain nearly every day during the work week as multiple weather systems could potentially move through the region.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise during the week, with high temperatures on Thursday potentially reaching into the 70s before more showers and even thunderstorms arrive.

