Potentially Record-Setting Warm Temperatures Expected in Area Sunday

The Chicago area will have one more day of unseasonable warmth before a cool down brings snow and chillier temperatures to the region beginning on Monday.

Early morning rain Sunday will give way to cloudy conditions throughout the region, but temperatures will once again approach record levels, as highs are expected to settle into the low 60s on Sunday afternoon.

The record high temperature for Dec. 29 in Chicago is 63 degrees, which was set in 1984.

Rain will once again develop in the late afternoon and evening hours, and then cooler temperatures will begin to move into the region beginning on Sunday night. Temps will begin to fall dramatically after midnight, ultimately settling into the mid-30s on Monday.

That drop in temperature will cause rain to ultimately transition to snow on Monday, which could have an impact on the morning commute for some travellers. Snow will remain in the forecast for Tuesday, but another slight warm-up will arrive on Wednesday as temperatures will climb into the mid-40s and remain there for the remainder of the work week.