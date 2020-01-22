Overnight Snow to Kick Off Days of Wintry Mix

Snow overnight will likely mark the start of a moisture-filled system that could hover over the Chicago area for days before ending in some accumulation by the weekend.

Light snow is set to develop after midnight in far western counties before spreading across the metro area, leaving behind a dusting to up to an inch by dawn.

The light snow will continue through the morning before possibly mixing with rain in the afternoon as temperature highs reach the low- to mid-30s.

As temperatures fluctuate, some freezing rain and ice could mix in for parts of the area.

More light rain and snow will continue throughout the day Friday, turning to all snow by the evening. The snow is expected to taper off and come to an end Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a few inches of slushy accumulation with some higher totals possible.