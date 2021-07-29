NWS: At Least 3 Tornadoes Touched Down in SE Wisconsin Thursday Morning

Officials with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee have said that damage survey results indicate that at least three tornadoes touched down during an outbreak of severe weather in eastern and southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Survey teams are continuing to do work in several counties near Milwaukee, with the teams focusing on areas of damage that occurred in Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

One of the tornadoes is believed to have touched down at approximately 1:15 a.m. Thursday near Concord, Wisconsin, about 37 miles to the west of Milwaukee. That tornado was given a preliminary damage rating as an EF-1 twister, which means it had sustained wind speeds of at least 86 miles per hour.

A second tornado was confirmed in Waukesha County, between Wales and Waukesha, approximately 29 miles west of Milwaukee. That tornado, classified as an EF-0, is believed to have touched down to the southeast of Wales and lifted to the west of Waukesha, with damage centered around the intersection of Highway D and Townline Road.

Finally, a survey team found damage from what it believes was an EF-0 tornado that touched down to the southwest of Watertown, approximately 48 miles to the northwest of Milwaukee.

That tornado’s damage was focused along Hilltop Road, just to the north of Highway A. It is believed to have touched down at approximately 1:05 a.m.

More work is being done to determine path length, maximum width of the tornadoes, and other factors, according to the National Weather Service.