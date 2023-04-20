Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track Storms as Severe Weather Threat Looms in Chicago Area

As the potential for severe weather increases, it's important to stay alert and be ready for what could happen next

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Severe storms inched their way toward the Chicago area Thursday, bringing the threat of isolated tornadoes, hail and more for the afternoon commute.

A tornado watch was issued across northern Illinois and parts of Wisconsin.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

