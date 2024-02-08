Live radar: Track showers, thunderstorms crossing Chicago area

While thunderstorms that spawned tornado warnings in western Illinois have weakened, there is still a real threat of heavy rain and hail across the Chicago area Thursday night.

Special weather statements have been issued in several counties because of gusty winds, which could impact travel for high-profile vehicles across the region.

As the storm system approaches your area, you can track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.

