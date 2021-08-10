Live Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in Illinois, Wisconsin Tuesday

Just one day after a series of powerful thunderstorms spawned tornadoes in the far western suburbs, those same areas are potentially under threat of severe weather again Tuesday, as severe thunderstorm warnings are already being issued across the region.

Here are the latest weather headlines from around the area:

8 p.m.: Strong Wind Gusts Headed Toward Chicago

According to the National Weather Service, a line of severe thunderstorms is headed toward the city of Chicago, with wind gusts in excess of 60 to 70 miles per hour expected in downtown and on the city’s South Side.

According to an alert on social media, the northern extent of the strongest winds is expected to be just to the south of Humboldt Park to Lincoln Park.

7:59 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Set to Expire in Numerous Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning in Kendall, northern Grundy and southern Kane counties will be allowed to expire at 8 p.m.

A warning for Lake, northern DuPage and northwestern Cook counties will also be allowed to expire at 8 p.m.

A similar warning for southwestern Will County will also be allowed to expire at 8 p.m.

In addition, a severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. The watch will remain in effect in Lake, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties until 10 p.m.

A watch is also in effect in Kankakee County, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, until 2 a.m.

7:56 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Indiana’s Lake County

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake County in northwest Indiana, and will remain in effect until 9:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of storms stretching from Northerly Island to Chicago Heights is churning along to the east at 55 miles per hour. Additional severe storms are currently located near Plainfield, and could also reach Lake County.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour are possible with the storms.

7:50 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Canceled in NE Kane, Eastern McHenry Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning in northeastern Kane and eastern McHenry counties has been canceled, but remains in effect for Lake, DuPage and Cook counties until 8 p.m.

Those storms are located on a line extending from Pleasant Prairie to Des Plaines, and are moving to the east at 45 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible, with a wind gust of 58 miles per hour reported at O’Hare International Airport.

7:45 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Kankakee County, 4 Indiana Counties

A new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Kankakee County in eastern Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana, until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The main threats from the storms will be hail and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

7:43 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning to Expire for Several Wisconsin Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Walworth County, western Racine County, Waukesha and Washington Counties, as well as western Kenosha County, will be allowed to expire at 7:45 p.m.

The storms have mostly moved out of the area, but gusty winds and rainfall are still possible, according to forecasters.

7:27 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning to Expire in Several Far Western Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning that is in effect for northern DeKalb, western McHenry and eastern Boone counties will be allowed to expire at 7:30 p.m., as the storms have moved out of the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect for those areas.

7:19 p.m.: Metra Trains Halted in Several Suburbs Due to High Winds

According to Metra officials, trains on the inbound and outbound Metra UP-West line are currently halted between West Chicago and Elburn because of severe weather and high winds.

Train movement is also halted on the UP-Northwest line in both directions between Barrington and McHenry, according to officials.

7:13 p.m.: New Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued for Will County, as Well as LaSalle and DeKalb Counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for a cell located over southwestern Will County, according to the National Weather Service.

That warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

The storm is currently located over Diamond, and is moving to the northeast at 40 miles per hour. The cell is packing estimated wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

Another warning was issued for northern LaSalle County and southern DeKalb County, and will also remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Those storms are located along a line extending from near Cortland to Mendota, moving to the east at 45 miles per hour.

In addition to wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, these storms are also capable of producing quarter-size hail.

7:09 p.m.: More Reports of Powerful Wind Gusts, Downed Power Lines Emerging From Storms

Tuesday’s severe weather is causing power outages and damage across the region, with wind speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour reported in numerous communities.

In Sugar Grove, located in Kane County, a gust of 58 miles per hour was reported Tuesday evening. In Union, located in McHenry County, another gust of 57 miles per hour was recorded.

Hail nearly an inch in diameter was also reported in Belvidere, located in Boone County.

In Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Cary and McHenry, downed trees and power lines were reported in numerous locations.

As of 7 p.m., nearly 12,000 ComEd customers were without power area-wide.

6:55 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for DuPage, Cook and Will Counties

A fast-moving system that is generating severe thunderstorms all over the Chicago area has sparked another thunderstorm warning, this time for parts of Will, DuPage and Cook counties until 8:30 p.m.

According to forecasters, the warning includes northern Will County, and all of DuPage and Cook counties.

The storms, located on a line extending from Maple Park to Newark, are moving to the east at 35 miles per hour.

The storm system produced a wind gust of 58 miles per hour at the Aurora Airport, located in suburban Sugar Grove.

The winds could cause damages to roofs and tree branches, according to officials.

6:54 p.m.: NWS: At Least 7 Tornadoes Touched Down Monday in Kane, DuPage and McHenry Counties Monday

According to preliminary damage assessments by the National Weather Service, at least seven tornadoes touched down in areas west of the city of Chicago on Monday evening, including at least three twisters classified as EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

NWS officials say that EF-1 tornadoes touched down in McHenry, Sycamore and Burlington on Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Officials say that all of their findings are preliminary, including the EF-1 classification for the tornado that touched down near Sycamore. That tornado track may be split into two or three separate tracks after further examination of debris trails and other information, according to NWS.

Two other tornadoes, classified as EF-0, touched down to the north and to the south of the town of Esmond, and two more twisters, classified as EF-U, touched down to the south of Kirkland and in the town of Paw Paw.

6:52 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for 4 Wisconsin Counties, Including Milwaukee and Kenosha

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for four counties in Wisconsin as a line of storms is moving through the area at a breathtaking clip.

The warning covers Ozaukee, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties, along with northeastern Racine County, and will remain in effect until 7:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are moving through the area at 65 miles per hour, and are embedded in a line of storms that stretches from Lomira to Powers Lake, according to forecasters.

6:50 p.m.: Severe Storms Continue to Churn Through Northern Illinois Counties

A line of severe thunderstorms that caused wind gusts of nearly 60 miles per hour, snapping tree branches and downing power lines, in Rockford is moving its way through several Illinois counties, as a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for those areas.

That warning, in effect until 8 p.m., covers Lake, Kane and McHenry counties, along with northern DuPage and northwestern Cook County, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms were located along a line extending from Clinton to Malta, moving to the east at 45 miles per hour, and could produce wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, according to trained weather spotters.

6:42 p.m.: Wind Gust of Nearly 60 MPH Reported in Rochelle

A trained weather spotter at a private weather station reported a wind gust of 58 miles per hour in Rochelle, located in Illinois’ Ogle County.

The report was issued at approximately 6:25 p.m., as a line of severe thunderstorms blew through the area.

A wind gust of 56 miles per hour was recorded at another weather station in Rochelle at approximately 6:35 p.m.

Gusty winds are the main threat from these storms, with some potentially causing damage to trees and rooftops, according to officials.

A wind gust of 55 miles per hour was also recorded at the Rockford Airport in Winnebago County.

Downed power lines and tree branches have also been reported in several communities, including in Rockford along Auburn Street near Ridge Avenue. More power lines were also downed in Rockford on State Street near Palm Avenue.

More large branches and other debris were downed in the Rockton area, located in Winnebago County.

6:39 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for a trio of suburban counties, as severe storms rapidly develop and sweep across the region.

These storms sparked new warnings in Kendall County, as well as in northern Grundy and southern Kane counties until 8 p.m.

The storms were located on a line extending from Waterman to Marseilles, and are moving to the east at 30 miles per hour. Forecasters say the storms could feature wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield and Oswego are all among communities that could be impacted by these storms. Interstate 80 between mile markers 104 and 122, and Interstate 88 between mile markers 102 and 120, could also be impacted.

6:36 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Large Swath of NE Illinois

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for a large chunk of northeastern Illinois, including all of Lake, Kane and McHenry counties, as well as northwestern Cook County.

According to the National Weather Service, northern DuPage County is also included in the warning, which will expire at 8 p.m.

A line of severe thunderstorms is running from South Beloit to Rochelle, moving to the east at 45 miles per hour.

Those storms have been causing wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, and could potentially cause “considerable tree damage,” according to officials.

Chicago, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Mount Prospect, Wheaton and Glenview are all potentially in line to be impacted by these storms.

6:18 p.m.: New Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in DeKalb, McHenry Counties

Another new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued, this time for northern DeKalb and western McHenry counties until 7:30 p.m.

As of 6:16 p.m. a line of storms extended from Lake Summerset to Ashton, moving to the east at 40 miles per hour.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour are possible, along with quarter-size hail.

DeKalb, Belvidere, Sycamore, Harvard, Poplar Grove, Genoa, Malta, Timberlane and Cherry Valley are among the communities potentially impacted by the storms.

6:15 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kenosha Counties

A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several counties in Illinois and Wisconsin, as strong storms continue to develop early Tuesday evening.

Southern DeKalb and all of LaSalle County, along with southeastern Lee County, are included in a new warning for Illinois, which will expire at 7:15 p.m.

As of 6:10 p.m., a line of severe thunderstorms were reported from Mendota to Tonica, moving to the east at 55 miles per hour.

The storms are packing wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service.

A separate warning was also issued for seven counties in Wisconsin, including western Kenosha County. That warning will remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.

The storms, located along a line from Randolph to Beloit, are moving to the east at 40 miles per hour, and are packing wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

5:40 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties

Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago county residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately, as a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect until 7 p.m.

A line of severe thunderstorms are moving toward the northeast at 50 miles per hour, with wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour possible with the storms, along with heavy rain and quarter-size hail.

The storms are expected to pack their strongest winds in western and central Ogle County, and western Winnebago County.