Large Hail Threat Passes, With Biggest Hailstones Reported in LaSalle, Kendall Counties

Severe thunderstorms that fired in the western suburbs of Chicago generated two-inch diameter hail, which caused damage to homes and vehicles in the region.

That hail, roughly the size of a lime or a medium-size egg, was reported in LaSalle County, though many other areas also saw hailstones that were the size of golf balls as severe weather pounded the area.

Those storms began to weaken as they approached the city of Chicago, but still packed wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and some smaller hail.

Another round of severe weather, which could also cause large hail and gusty winds, is expected to arrive Thursday evening.