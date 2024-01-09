Chicago Weather

TRACK LIVE: Interactive radar shows snow, rain in Chicago area as winter storm continues

Whether you're seeing snow or rain, forecasts show snow is likely across the area heading into the evening hours

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather updates can be found here.

The Chicago area's first snowstorm of the year has arrived, but depending on where you live, the conditions can look very different.

Whether you're seeing snow or rain, forecasts show snow is likely across the area heading into the evening hours.

Track the system, and the snow-rain line, live in your area using NBC 5's interactive radar below.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us