TRACK LIVE: Interactive radar shows snow, rain in Chicago area as winter storm continues

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area.

The Chicago area's first snowstorm of the year has arrived, but depending on where you live, the conditions can look very different.

Whether you're seeing snow or rain, forecasts show snow is likely across the area heading into the evening hours.

Track the system, and the snow-rain line, live in your area using NBC 5's interactive radar below.

