Illinois Road Conditions Map: Check Conditions as Heavy Snow Begins to Fall

Difficult travel conditions are expected Thursday across the state of Illinois, with snow causing slick roadways and freezing rain falling in some locations.

To check Illinois road conditions, the Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current winter conditions across the state.

Using a map, the site tracks which roadways are clear and which are partly, mostly or completely covered with ice or snow.

It also highlights so-called "trouble spots," where things like blowing snow have been reported or bridges and roadways prone to icing.

For those looking to track the snow in real-time, NBC Chicago's Live Doppler 5 shows a real-time and future look at the storm.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana, with several inches of snow accumulation possible, according to the National Weather Service.

That advisory will run through Friday morning, as snow is expected to continue falling overnight.

In addition to snow, a light glaze of ice is possible because of freezing rain, especially in areas further to the south of Chicago.

