IDPH Community, Mobile COVID Testing Sites Closed Sunday Due to Weather

All state-sponsored community and mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Sunday "due to extreme winter weather," health officials announced.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state's free coronavirus testing locations will not be open Sunday as temperatures drop throughout the region.

Here's a list of where IDPH mobile testing sites are located:

Aurora

Bloomington

Champaign

East St. Louis

Harwood Heights

Peoria

Rockford

Arlington Heights

South Holland

Waukegan

Chicago: Auburn Gresham

IDPH provides a list of other testing site locations, some of which are by appointment only and serving solely symptomatic patients. For more information on the sites, click here.

For a list of static testing sites in Chicago, primarily for people with high risk exposure and experiencing symptoms, click here.

IDPH and the City of Chicago have created community-based testing sites over the past several months, which are open to all regardless of symptoms, according to the website.

The City of Chicago noted that people not insured or do not have a state identification card can still receive a free COVID-19 test.

As temperatures drop throughout the Chicago area, a wind chill advisory was issued for parts of the region Saturday as "dangerous" cold send values as low as -30 degrees.

The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties in Illinois, as well as Lake county in Indiana. It begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and continues through noon Sunday.

The advisory warns of wind chill values at 20 or 30 degrees below zero, with some location possible reaching as low as -35. It warns of the potential for frost bite on exposed skin in "as little as 30 minutes."

For the following counties, a wind chill warning remains in effect: Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and Kane.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday for Porter and La Porte counties in northwest Indiana and Berrien county in southwest Michigan and runs through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The bitter cold could be felt Saturday morning with highs in the single digits and wind chill readings between -5 and -15 degrees, only set to reach the mid teens by the afternoon hours.