Here's Which Areas Saw the Highest Wind Speeds During Thursday's Gusty Conditions

A high wind warning was allowed to expire at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Chicago area, but not before some remarkable gusts were recorded at sites across the region.
The National Weather Service had warned of gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour on Thursday, and Mother Nature certainly delivered, with readings exceeding 60 miles per hour in several locations.
The top wind gust of the afternoon was recorded in Kouts, located in Porter County, Indiana. There, a measurement of 64 miles per hour was taken, according to the National Weather Service.
Gusts of 63 miles per hour were recorded in Remington, Indiana, as well as Waukegan Airport.
Here is a full list of wind gusts provided by the NWS:
Cook County:
Chicago (Midway) – 59 mph
Local
Chicago (O’Hare) – 59 mph
Lansing – 51 mph
Wheeling (Chicago Executive Airport) – 54 mph
DeKalb County:
DeKalb Airport – 48 mph
DuPage County:
Darien – 60 mph
DuPage Airport – 58 mph
Grundy County:
Morris Airport – 48 mph
Kane County:
Aurora Airport – 54 mph
Kankakee County:
Kankakee Airport – 54 mph
Lake County (Illinois):
Deerfield – 58 mph
Grayslake- 57 mph
Waukegan Airport – 63 mph
LaSalle County:
Peru Airport – 53 mph
McHenry County:
Harvard – 56 mph
Herbert – 60 mph
Jasper County (Indiana):
Collegeville – 56 mph
Remington – 63 mph
Rensselaer Airport – 55 mph
Porter County (Indiana):
Kouts – 64 mph
Valparaiso – 61 mph