Here's Which Areas Saw the Highest Wind Speeds During Thursday's Gusty Conditions

A high wind warning was allowed to expire at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Chicago area, but not before some remarkable gusts were recorded at sites across the region.

The National Weather Service had warned of gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour on Thursday, and Mother Nature certainly delivered, with readings exceeding 60 miles per hour in several locations.

The top wind gust of the afternoon was recorded in Kouts, located in Porter County, Indiana. There, a measurement of 64 miles per hour was taken, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts of 63 miles per hour were recorded in Remington, Indiana, as well as Waukegan Airport.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is a full list of wind gusts provided by the NWS:

Cook County:

Chicago (Midway) – 59 mph

Chicago (O’Hare) – 59 mph

Lansing – 51 mph

Wheeling (Chicago Executive Airport) – 54 mph

DeKalb County:

DeKalb Airport – 48 mph

DuPage County:

Darien – 60 mph

DuPage Airport – 58 mph

Grundy County:

Morris Airport – 48 mph

Kane County:

Aurora Airport – 54 mph

Kankakee County:

Kankakee Airport – 54 mph

Lake County (Illinois):

Deerfield – 58 mph

Grayslake- 57 mph

Waukegan Airport – 63 mph

LaSalle County:

Peru Airport – 53 mph

McHenry County:

Harvard – 56 mph

Herbert – 60 mph

Jasper County (Indiana):

Collegeville – 56 mph

Remington – 63 mph

Rensselaer Airport – 55 mph

Porter County (Indiana):

Kouts – 64 mph

Valparaiso – 61 mph