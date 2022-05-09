Heat Could Threaten Records as Chicago Area Gets Taste of Summer This Week

After coping with long stretches of cooler-than-normal weather, the city of Chicago is headed in the opposite direction this week, with potentially-record setting heat on the horizon.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to soar into the upper-80s in the city in coming days, with heat indices likely moving into the 90s as the region gets a taste of summer more than a month ahead of its official start date.

That will all get underway on Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to rise into the upper-80s in the city and suburbs. The current forecasted high for Tuesday is 87 degrees, according to NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller, and that would come up just shy of the record for that date, which was set at 90 degrees in 2011.

Highs are expected to remain in the upper-80s for the remainder of the work week, so records could be threatened on those dates as well. The current record for May 11 sits at 89 degrees, and was set in 1982. May 12’s record high was 92 degrees, and May 13’s record high was 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

As things stand now, Wednesday’s forecasted high is 85 degrees, while Thursday’s is forecasted to hit 88 degrees. Both would be just short of the all-time records, but both are nearly 20 degrees above normal for their respective dates.

Temperatures are expected to cool off over the weekend, with highs dropping back into the low-70s in most locations by Sunday.