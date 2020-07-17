Heat Advisory Issued for Nearly All of Chicago Area Beginning Friday

Nearly the entire Chicago area will be under a heat advisory beginning Friday as heat index values are expected to rise near 105 degrees.

The heat advisory begins at noon and will continue through 11 p.m. Saturday. Illinois counties under the advisory include McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook and Will. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties are also under the advisory.

The National Weather Service warns that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the alert states. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Other tips include doing strenuous activities in the early morning or evening hours if necessary, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, frequent rests in shaded or air conditioned environments and knowing the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Friday is expected to see mostly sunny skies with temperature highs between 87 and 91 degrees, but things will stay cooler along the lakefront.

Saturday grows even hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat Index values between 100 and 107 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

"Use caution in this potentially dangerous heat," Storm Team Meteorologist Andy Avalos said.

Sunday will continue to be hot with highs between 85 and 0- degrees and heat index values near 100.

The day will also bring a chance for showers and storms in the morning hours, some possibly strong to severe. The storms will move from north to south across the Chicago area before ending.

Another chance for isolated storms will be possible in southern counties during the late afternoon and evening hours.