Heat Advisory Issued as Chicago Area Faces Hot, Humid Saturday

It’s going to be a hot day in Chicago on Saturday, as heat and humidity will drive temperatures into the mid-90s by the afternoon hours.

With that in mind, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Chicagoland area beginning at noon Saturday and expiring at 10 p.m.

High temperatures will consistently hit the mid-90s across the region, with the humidity boosting heat indices well into above 100 degrees in some locations, according to current forecast models.

Things will remain dry on Saturday, but that could change on Sunday, as a chance of showers and thunderstorms will creep into the forecast. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong-to-severe thanks to the intense heat and humidity, according to forecasts.

Temperatures will cool very slightly on Sunday, dropping into the low-90s in most locations around the area.

More cooling will take place on Monday, as temperatures are expected to dip back into the 80s for most locations. A chance of rain will return to the mix on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures sticking around the mid-to-upper 80s mark for most of the work week.