Frost Advisory Issued for Most of Northern, Central Illinois

With low temperatures expected in the low-to-mid 30s away from Lake Michigan beginning Sunday night and into the morning hours Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of north and central Illinois, along with parts of northwest Indiana.

In Illinois, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall and northern Cook counties are impacted by the advisory. In those counties, the advisory will go into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday, and will expire at 8 a.m. Monday.

In Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and Will counties, along with Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana, the advisory will go into effect at 2 a.m. Monday and expire at 8 a.m.

According to the alert from the NWS, frost is possible in those areas, as temperatures will plummet to near the freezing mark during the overnight hours. Any frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if it is left uncovered, and residents are advised to take measures to protect plants if necessary.

Fortunately for area residents, temperatures will begin to warm beginning Monday, with highs expected to climb back into the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday residents could see highs reach back into the 70s as the region could see above-average warmth after several days of below-average temperatures.