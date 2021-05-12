frost advisory

Frost Advisory Issued as Temps Expected to Drop to Near Freezing Thursday

Temperatures are expected to plunge once again on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, leading the National Weather Service to issue a frost advisory for parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The advisory will go into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday, and will last until 7 a.m., or until temperatures climb above 36 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, frost will be seen mostly in low-lying areas and along river valleys, including in the Fox Valley and Kankakee River valleys.

Frost can kill sensitive plants and outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and residents are advised to continue taking precautions.

Thursday morning should be the final time a frost advisory is issued for the foreseeable future, as temps are finally expected to start climbing. High temps for the remainder of the week will likely rise into the mid-to-upper 60s, with lows slowly warming along with that increase in temperatures.

Sunday should see the temperature climb back into the 70s, and according to extended forecast models it will likely stay there for a while, giving the area a respite from the chilly weather it has seen for nearly a week.

