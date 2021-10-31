Freeze Warning Issued for Chicago's North, Western Suburbs

Residents in the northern and western suburbs of Chicago are being asked to take precautions as a freeze warning has been issued for Sunday night and into Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will run from midnight through 9 a.m. Monday, with several hours of sub-freezing temperatures expected in numerous communities in northern Illinois.

The warning will be in effect in McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties in the NBC 5 viewing area, and will also be in effect in Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties just to the outside of the station’s DMA, according to the NWS.

Low temperatures are expected to plunge into the mid-to-upper 20s on Sunday night and into Monday morning, posing a threat to vegetation, according to the warning.

Residents are being urged to protect sensitive plants from the cold, bringing them inside or covering them up. Outdoor water pipes could also be impacted by the cold, with residents urged to either wrap or drain those pipes.

In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained prior to the freeze warning taking effect, NWS officials suggest.

The frigid low temperatures are likely to be repeated throughout the coming week, with highs only reaching into the mid-to-upper 40s and lows dropping below the freezing mark each evening.