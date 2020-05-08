Freeze Warning Issued for Chicago Area as Winter-Like Temperatures Return

A Freeze Warning is set to take effect overnight into Saturday morning across the entire Chicago area as temperatures plummet.

The National Weather Service issued the Freeze Warning for the entire Chicago metro area, including northwest Indiana, from midnight Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures began falling Thursday across the area, with afternoon highs on Friday expected to reach just the upper 30s by the lakefront and the low to mid 40s inland.

A brisk wind gusting up to 35 mph will bring an extra chill, as well as create large waves, minor flooding and beach erosion along the shores of Lake Michigan. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. for Illinois, but until 1 a.m. in northwest Indiana.

Skies clear and winds ease Friday evening, turning much colder with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s inland, but 34 degrees in the city.

The Freeze Warning takes effect for the entire metro area at midnight and lasts through 7:00 am Saturday, the NWS says, issuing a warning to protect plants and any exposed pipes or sprinkling systems in advance of cold temperatures.

Saturday looks to start cold but turn partly sunny. Clouds gradually increase in the afternoon but conditions stay breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Mother's Day on Sunday will bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies with periods of light rain. The day looks to be breezy, damp and quite cool once again with highs in the low to mid 50s.