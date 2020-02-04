February Snowfall Returns to Chicago Area

The Chicago-area could see heavy snowfall by the end of the work week.

Wednesday morning is expected to be cloudy and dry for the most part but by the afternoon hours, the lightest flurries could begin to move in to Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois and Lake County in NW Indiana, according to NBC 5 meteorologists.

Snow is set to move in around the evening into the overnight hours on Wednesday with a steady to heavy snowfall at times, especially to the south and east of Chicago. It is expected to persist through the morning commute on Thursday and then likely to see Lake Effect snow showers continue into the evening and possibly Friday morning.

Some counties in the Chicago area could see up to 5 inches of snow come Friday.

The average February snowfall in the area is 9 inches—exactly what was seen across Chicago last year, but the year prior in 2018, up to 20 inches were seen, according to NBC 5 meteorologist Paul Deanno.