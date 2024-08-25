Excessive heat warning issued for parts of Chicago area

Officials say the city of Chicago will be under an excessive heat warning beginning Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to officials, all of Cook County will be impacted by the warning, which will begin at noon Monday and run through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials caution that heat indices will soar above 100 degrees on Monday and could exceed 110 degrees on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s.

It will be slightly cooler near Lake Michigan, but heat indices are still expected to hit 100 degrees.

Officials urge residents to check on elderly loved ones and those with preexisting conditions, Chicago residents can call 311 for well-being checks for their loved ones, or for information on cooling centers.

Other residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids and to stay in air conditioned rooms when possible.

Temperatures are expected to slowly cool starting Wednesday, but humidity will likely keep heat indices in the 90s until Saturday.