Dry, Breezy Conditions Pose ‘Elevated Brushfire' Danger, National Weather Service Says

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement Sunday morning, warning residents of an elevated danger of brushfires in the afternoon hours.

According to the statement, low humidity, mild temperatures and breezy conditions could create an environment suitable for brushfires to star.

McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are all included in the area that could see potential fires in the afternoon hours.

A line of cities stretching from Mendota to Waukegan is where winds will be strongest, the weather service says.

According to the weather statement, burning that is not conducted by professionals should be postponed due to the dry conditions. Sparks from off-road vehicles and farm equipment could also pose a threat, and motorists are urged to use ash trays in their vehicles instead of throwing cigarettes from the windows of their cars.