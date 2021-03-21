National Weather Service

Dry, Breezy Conditions Pose ‘Elevated Brushfire' Danger, National Weather Service Says

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement Sunday morning, warning residents of an elevated danger of brushfires in the afternoon hours.

According to the statement, low humidity, mild temperatures and breezy conditions could create an environment suitable for brushfires to star.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are all included in the area that could see potential fires in the afternoon hours.

Local

Loyola vs Illinois 17 mins ago

Loyola vs. Illinois: Game Time, TV Information, Key Players to Watch

Dundee 38 mins ago

Dundee Man Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison for Kidnapping, Robbery at Suburban Mall

A line of cities stretching from Mendota to Waukegan is where winds will be strongest, the weather service says.

According to the weather statement, burning that is not conducted by professionals should be postponed due to the dry conditions. Sparks from off-road vehicles and farm equipment could also pose a threat, and motorists are urged to use ash trays in their vehicles instead of throwing cigarettes from the windows of their cars.

This article tagged under:

National Weather ServiceSpecial Weather Statement
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us