Dense Fog Impacts Western Suburbs, With Icy Spots Possible on Some Roadways

Drivers are being urged to use caution in Chicago’s western suburbs, as pockets of dense, freezing fog are being reported across the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the fog has slowly expanded northward through the morning hours, and is expected to persist into the early afternoon in some locations.

Visibility is dropping significantly in some locations, dropping to less than one-quarter of a mile, according to forecasters.

In some locations, mostly west of Interstate 39, surface temperatures are still below freezing, meaning that some exposed areas could see patchy slick spots because of the fog.

Pockets of dense fog persist this morning. If out traveling, prepare for visibility reductions as well as patchy slick spots where temps are still below freezing. Increase following distance and use low beams. Conditions should gradually improve by early afternoon. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/8Y1fbiv74k — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 26, 2021

LaSalle and DeKalb County are among the counties impacted by patchy freezing fog in the NBC 5 viewing area, while Kane, Kendall, Grundy, and Livingston counties are impacted by dense fog. Western Will and Kankakee counties have also reported patchy fog as well.

NWS experts advise motorists to reduce speed when driving through foggy areas, while also increasing following distance and using low-beam, not high-beam, headlights.

Motorists are also advised to watch for patchy slick spots on roads, especially on overpasses and bridges.

The fog should begin to clear by the afternoon, with warmer temperatures expected as the day moves along.