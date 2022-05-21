Cooler Weekend Ahead With Showers, Storms on Tap Saturday

In classic Chicago fashion, the area is in for a dramatic temperature shift after weeks of summerlike weather.

A cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, causing temperatures to plunge into the 60s and 50s closer to the lakefront, according to the latest forecast models.

The day will likely begin cloudy and dry, though showers are expected to start setting in around 1 p.m. and develop into the evening, with some possibly strong storms to hit parts of the area.

As the cold front finally exits the area, temperatures could be even cooler on Sunday, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees in some parts of the region.

According to extended forecast models, that weather pattern could stick around for quite a while, with highs only expected to reach into the 60s through most of the coming work week.

Showers will also return to the forecast on Tuesday, with chances of rain lingering through Friday.

Memorial Day Weekend could bring that summerlike weather back before June arrives, with partly sunny skies and temperature highs in the 70s and 80s.

