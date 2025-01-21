Cold weather advisory extended in Chicago area as bitterly frigid temps continue

A cold weather advisory has been extended across the entire Chicago area, with warmer temperatures slowly creeping into the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, an extreme cold warning expired at noon in McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties, and has now been replaced by a cold weather advisory, which will run through midnight.

Wind chills of 20-to-25 degrees below zero could occur in these areas through midnight, causing frostbite in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin, according to NWS officials.

The advisory was originally scheduled to run through 2 p.m. in DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, but has now been extended through midnight, NWS officials said.

Wind chills could drop to minus-20 degrees, especially after the sun sets.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to only rise into the low-single digits on Tuesday afternoon, and will briefly trend downward until late Tuesday night. After that, temperatures are expected to slowly begin to climb, topping out in the low-20s on Wednesday.

A slow warming pattern will remain in place through the weekend, culminating in temperatures climbing above the freezing mark on Saturday. Highs after that are expected to continue hitting the low-to-mid 30s for several days, right around their seasonal averages.

