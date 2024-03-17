Cold, snow possible in Chicago's St. Patrick's Day forecast  

After seeing temperatures in the 70s for several days, Chicago residents will be forced to pay the piper on St. Patrick’s Day, with cool temperatures and even a chance of snow.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, high temperatures Sunday will only reach into the upper-30s, approximately 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, per National Weather Service data.

In fact, Chicago is one week away from seeing its average daily high climb into the 50s, but we’ll only threaten that mark once in the next week according to long-range forecast models.

In addition to the cool temperatures, wind gusts will continue out of the northwest at 25 miles per hour or more, giving an additional chill to the air.

In one final touch, there is a chance for flurries and even isolated snow showers on Sunday, especially in the city itself and in northwest Indiana as winds swirl around Lake Michigan.

Temperatures won’t improve much on Monday, once again climbing into the upper-30s, but the winds will start to ease, according to forecast models.

Tuesday will provide a brief respite, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, but the remainder of the week will likely see temperatures in the low-40s, below their seasonal averages.

On Friday, another chance for rain and snow showers will appear in the forecast, and rain will continue to be a threat into next weekend, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

