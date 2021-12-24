Christmas Day Forecast: Early Light Rain Possible, Above-Average Temperatures Expected

It will likely be a wet start to the Christmas holiday for the Chicago area, but the showers are expected to move out of the region by the afternoon, with above-average temperatures remaining in place for the duration of the holiday.

The city of Chicago will technically see its high temperature for Christmas when the clock hits midnight, as temperatures will remain in the 50s through the overnight hours, according to forecast models.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Those temperatures are expected to slowly drop as the day moves along, but it will still be warmer-than-normal for Christmas, with temps still in the 40s in the afternoon hours.

Sunday will see more of the same temperature-wise, with highs expected to reach the low-to-mid 40s across the area. Another disturbance is expected to move in Sunday night, bringing with it the chance for rain across much of the region, along with an isolated chance for some mixed-in snow, especially north of Interstate 88.

Monday will likely be dry in the area, with high temperatures reaching into the upper-40s and low-50s, according to forecasts.

Tuesday will see another chance of rain, with temperatures once again well above normal.