Chicago Weather: Rain in Store, Strong Storms Possible This Weekend

The Chicago area could get a dose of severe weather this weekend.

A storm system is set to move into the region Saturday, bringing potentially strong storms along with soaking rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry conditions are possible in the early morning hours with temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s. The region is under a limited severe thunderstorm risk, specifically in the early afternoon and evening hours.

Wind gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour have been forecast, with the gusts potentially exceeding 40 miles per hour.

Sunday could start off with dry, cloudy weather, but the chance for rain likely won't go away. Rain is expected in the afternoon through the evening, forecasters said. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are also possible.

Dry conditions, along with party sunny skies, are slated to return at the beginning of the work week.

Monday will see a high temperature of 62 degrees before another chance of rain rolls around Tuesday.