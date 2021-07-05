Chicago Weather: Breezy, Hot and Humid to Start the Week

Chicago is off to a windy, hot and humid start to the week with hazy sunshine covering the area for at least two days.

The heat and humidity will likely stick around Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s again.

There will likely be a hazy look to the sky over the next two days from fireworks after the Fourth of July holiday and fires in the Canada area.

Those returning to work Tuesday can expect mostly to partly sunny skies and continued hot and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A slight chance of storms is possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny, warm and humid with a strong chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will likely cool down with highs in the mid-70s.

The next chance for storms comes late Friday evening into weekend.