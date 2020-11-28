Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warmer Temperatures Expected Saturday

It’s going to be a sunny and pleasant start to the weekend in Chicago on Saturday, as southwesterly winds will clear out the clouds and will bring in warmer temperatures to the region.

According to current forecast models, the area will see very few, if any, clouds on Saturday, with temperatures warming throughout the afternoon hours. High temps are expected to settle into the low-50s in most of the region, warmer than what the area experienced on Friday.

Things will slowly start to change in the overnight hours, as some clouds begin to build into the area. Some sunshine is still possible Sunday, but as the day goes on more clouds will develop and an occasional sprinkle will be possible, although prolonged rain isn’t expected at this time.

That moisture will stay in the area through the overnight hours into Monday, and that’s when northwest Indiana could be hit with lake-effect snow, according to forecast models. With winds shifting out of the north, that snow is expected to develop and fall at various times throughout the day Monday, with 1-to-3 inches of snow possible before the system moves out of the area Tuesday.

The Chicago area could see a dusting of snow from the weather system, but with the winds largely blowing toward the south off of Lake Michigan, the largest impact from the system is expected in Indiana.

After that system moves out, the Chicago area will enter into a dry weather pattern, with sunny conditions expected for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will very slowly build into the low-40s by the end of the week, but no significant warm-up is forecast at this time.