Chicago Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures, Sunny Skies on Deck for Sunday

After a hot and humid Saturday, the Chicago area is in for a treat, as a dry weather pattern will bring plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and very limited chances for rain in the coming days.

According to current forecast models, the area likely won’t see much, if any, rain until at least Friday evening, with mostly sunny skies and pleasant seasonable temperatures expected through a prolonged stretch of good weather.

Sunday will kick all of that off, with lower humidity levels and high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. It will be slightly cooler along Lake Michigan, as it will be for most of the upcoming week.

Temperatures will cool off even more on Monday and into Tuesday, with highs Tuesday only expected to reach the upper-70s to low-80s across the region, according to current forecast models. Even still, rain isn’t in the offing, making this a good week for Chicagoans to enjoy some pleasant weather in the middle of August.

By Friday, temperatures will begin climbing a bit, with highs likely in the mid-80s, but a slight chance of rain does linger in the forecast for Friday evening. That should clear quickly however, and sunshine is expected to return to the area by Saturday.