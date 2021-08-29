Chicago Forecast: Hot, Stormy Conditions Expected, but Relief is in Sight

The Chicago area will see one more day of hot and humid temperatures on Sunday, but some relief is on the way after a cold-front moves through the region overnight.

Before that happens, the region will see highs in the upper-80s and low-90s, with humidity pushing heat indices to near 100 degrees.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that could mean a sixth consecutive day with highs exceeding 90 degrees, and while that falls well short of the record of 11 straight days in the 90s during the summer of 1959, it has meant a prolonged period of hot and muggy conditions in the city and surrounding suburbs.

Those muggy conditions will help to fuel a series of showers and thunderstorms that are expected to hit the area this afternoon and into the early evening hours. That rain will develop ahead of a cold front that is expected to move through the area late Sunday and into Monday morning, with widely scattered showers accompanying that front as it pushes through.

Monday will see cloudy conditions to start the day, but the sun will eventually emerge, as will cooler high temperatures and lower humidity readings. High temps are expected to reach their seasonal averages, settling into the low-to-mid 80s across the area.

Tuesday will bring a chance of rain to the south suburbs thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, but the city and northern suburbs will likely stay dry, with highs barely reaching the 80 degree mark.

The rest of the work week will see mostly sunny conditions, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s as the region gets an extended taste of good weather.

After a chance of rain Saturday, things are looking to be pretty calm for most of Labor Day weekend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.