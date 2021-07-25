Chicago Forecast: Hot, Less Humid Conditions Expected, Along With Sunny Skies

The Chicago area will continue to see hot and hazy conditions on Sunday, but the oppressive humidity that sent heat indices soaring into the triple digits on Saturday will ease considerably, making for a more comfortable afternoon in the area.

According to the latest forecast from the NBC 5 Storm Team, the elevated dew points from Saturday will decline throughout the day Sunday, with warm and sunny conditions expected throughout the day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Things will also remain dry from a precipitation perspective, following a day that saw numerous severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours throughout the region. In fact, the rain will likely stay away through at least Thursday, according to current forecast models.

Hazy conditions are expected Sunday, thanks to smoke from wildfires burning in the western United States.

High temperatures will likely climb into the upper-80s to low-90s across the region, and residents should get used to that, as the warmth will continue through the middle of the coming work week.

The humidity will slowly build over the coming days, with a high pressure dome keeping rain mostly out of the forecast for several days. A cold front is expected to reach the area by Thursday, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures in its wake.