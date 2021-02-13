Chicago Forecast: Freezing Cold, Snow On Tap For Valentine's Weekend

Valentine's Day weekend across the Chicago area will be met by a bitter blast of cold, as frigid, below-zero temperatures and wind chills continue the region's February cold streak.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday for Porter and La Porte counties in northwest Indiana and Berrien county in southwest Michigan and runs through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The bitter cold could be felt Saturday morning with highs in the single digits and wind chill readings between -5 and -15 degrees, only set to reach the mid teens by the afternoon hours.

Steady light snow is expected through the day on Saturday, ending in the evening, totaling between 1-2 inches north and 2-4 inches south. High temperatures could range near 10 degrees in northwest counties to 18 degrees in northwest Indiana, but winds will keep the reading below 0.

Again on Saturday night, bitter cold sends temperatures down to -10 degrees inland to near zero in Chicago with wind chill readings between -10 and -25 degrees.

That frigid air carries into Valentine's Day with highs in the single digits and wind chill readings between -15 and -25 degrees.

Monday looks mostly cloudy, breezy and still quite cold. A few lake-effect snow showers will be possible during the day, but a steadier snow is possible by the evening. Highs hover between 10 and 15 degrees with below-zero wind chills.